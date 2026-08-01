Photos: DARK STAR ORCHESTRA Opens Greek Theatre Run With Bob Weir Tribute

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DARK STAR ORCHESTRA opened a run of shows at the Greek Theatre with a special tribute set honoring Bob Weir, bringing an all-star roster of guest musicians to the stage for the occasion. A new photo gallery documents the performance, capturing highlights from the celebration of the Grateful Dead co-founder.

Night one of The Music Never Stops: A Rex Foundation Benefit & Tribute to Bob Weir featured sit-ins from Dave Ellis, Barry Sless, Melvin Seals, John Kadlecik, Mark Karan, Jay Lane, and a multi-drummer second set percussion segment.

Dark Star Orchestra opened its two-night return to the Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley on Friday, July 31st with a guest-filled performance that brought together several generations of Bob Weir's extended musical family for the first night of The Music Never Stops: A Rex Foundation Benefit & Tribute to Bob Weir.

Taking place on the eve of Jerry Garcia's birthday and the beginning of The Days Between, the annual stretch from Garcia's birth on August 1st to the anniversary of his passing on August 9th, THE WEEKEND has been framed as a celebration of the Grateful Dead's living legacy, Bay Area roots, and long-standing connection to community and philanthropy through the Rex Foundation.

Night one leaned fully into that spirit. Following an opening performance from Melvin Seals & JGB featuring Jazz Mafia Horns, Dark Star Orchestra delivered a wide-ranging set that moved through different corners of the Dead songbook while welcoming several special guests throughout the evening.

The first set opened with 'Cassidy,' featuring saxophonist Dave Ellis from Bob Weir & RatDog / The Other Ones, before moving into 'Loose Lucy,' 'Box of Rain,' and 'Let It Grow,' which featured a sit-in from Barry Sless from Bob Weir & Wolf Bros. Sless, on pedal steel, remained in the mix for 'Ramble On Rose,' and the band then continued with 'Black-Throated Wind,' introduced by Rob Eaton as his favorite Bob Weir song, and 'Cumberland Blues.'

Later in the set, the guest list widened again, with Melvin Seals, John Kadlecik from Furthur, and Jay Lane from Bob Weir & RatDog / Furthur / Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros / Dead & Co joining Dark Star Orchestra for 'Corrina.' The band then closed the first set with 'Shakedown Street,' featuring Mark Karan from Bob Weir & RatDog / The Other Ones and Jay Lane, turning the song into one of the night's biggest communal moments.



Photo Credit: Bob Minkin

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