SILO Season 3 Episode 6 Sneak Peek Clip Released Ahead of Apple TV Premiere

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Apple TV has released a sneak peek clip from episode six of SILO season three, starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson. Titled The Drive, the episode is set to premiere on Apple TV, with Billings and Hank stumbling on a new mystery while Daniel and Helen receive a surprising proposition.

Episode 306 - The Drive - Premieres Friday, August 7, 2026 on Apple TV

Delve further into the world of SILO, the acclaimed Apple original series based on Hugh Howey's New York Times-bestselling trilogy of the same name, with a new Apple Book available here.

Adapted from a handwritten journal, this is the first-ever account of Silo 18's history. Its author, Robert Sims, served as head of Judicial Security under Mayor Bernard Holland and was responsible for securing red-level relics that some feared could incite unrest within the community. Sims held this position when Juliette Nichols, an engineer (or 'Mechanical') from the lowest levels of the silo, returned after going outside and disappearing over a hill.

Unbeknownst to anyone, including his wife Camille — who eventually took over as Mayor — Sims kept a record of his investigation into Relic #1175, a child's toy with mysterious connections to Juliette and her murdered co-worker. Sims' candid and illegal account contains many explosive revelations about the silo's history and leadership.

Season three of SILO continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times,' journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences. Based on Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling trilogy, SILO.

The ensemble cast returning alongside Ferguson includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite, and Clare Perkins. Joining the cast for season three are Zukerman and Henwick, who appeared in the season two finale, along with Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney, and Matt Craven, with Colin Hanks set to recur. Steve Zahn will also return.

SILO is produced by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Amber Templemore, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.

SILO is based on Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels and was created by Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner. The series has already been renewed for a fourth and final season. The returning ensemble cast includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite, and Clare Perkins, joined this season by Ashley Zukerman, Jessica Henwick, Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney, Matt Craven, and Steve Zahn, with Colin Hanks set to recur. A sneak peek clip from episode four of SILO season three was previously released ahead of its premiere.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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