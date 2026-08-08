NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Colman Domingo used his time behind the Jimmy Kimmel LIVE desk to take on a long-running wardrobe problem, staging what the show described as a fashion intervention for Guillermo, the program's longtime sidekick. According to the show, Guillermo has worn the same bargain basement security uniform every night for 50 years, and Domingo became the only guest host who finally had the courage to address it directly.

Domingo's appearance came during his run filling in as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, a stretch that included a range of segments and sit-down interviews. Prior coverage of that run shows Domingo also used his final night to argue for a Gen X president and to discuss THE WHITE HOUSE Correspondents' Dinner, rounding out an episode that mixed political commentary with comedic bits like the Guillermo wardrobe segment.

The intervention played into the format Domingo used throughout his guest hosting stretch, pairing lighter comedic bits with interviews. During his time at the desk, he spoke with guests including Arsenio Hall, Diarra Kilpatrick, Marlon Wayans, Jacob Elordi, and Jaafar Jackson, alongside recurring cast members like Guillermo who have become fixtures of the show's format.

The Guillermo segment capped Domingo's stint as guest host, a run detailed in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of his final night filling in for Jimmy Kimmel.

More on Jimmy Kimmel Live Recent Articles Colman Domingo Stages a Fashion Intervention for Guillermo on KIMMEL

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...