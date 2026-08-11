Matt Smith & Fabien Frankel Share Behind-the-Scenes Photos From HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel gave fans an unscripted look at their time filming HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3 in a new HBO Max clip that has the two actors scrolling through their own camera rolls from the set. The segment, released by HBO Max, trades the usual polished promotional format for a more casual glimpse at what the pair captured on their phones during production.

Smith and Frankel appear in the Game of Thrones prequel series, which HBO Max has continued to promote heavily throughout its current season. The show is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood and set roughly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, chronicling the internal battle for the Iron Throne within House Targaryen.

The camera roll format gives Smith and Frankel room to speak candidly about specific images and moments from the shoot, rather than following a traditional interview structure. HBO Max has leaned into this kind of behind-the-scenes content throughout the season's rollout, pairing cast-driven clips with footage from the show itself.

The release follows a string of Season 3 clips from HBO Max, including a full battle sequence centered on the wild dragon Sheepstealer clashing with Team Black's dragons after Rhaenyra Targaryen learns who truly rode the beast during the Battle of the Gullet. That footage, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report, is part of the steady stream of Season 3 material HBO has released as the show's eight episodes continue rolling out weekly.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...