Billy Flynn Opens Up About Addiction Recovery and His Unlikely Path to Soap Stardom

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Billy Flynn sat down with hosts Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart on the SOAPY podcast to reflect on his unconventional route to daytime television and the personal struggles that shaped his career. The soap star spoke candidly about his transition from Days of our Lives to The Young and the Restless, giving fans insight into a move that reshaped his professional trajectory.

Flynn described a path to stardom far removed from the typical actor's résumé. Before landing in daytime drama, he worked as a financial analyst and spent a period of time living on a boat, a detour he detailed on the podcast as part of his winding journey toward acting. He also spoke openly about his recovery from addiction, offering a frank account of the challenges he faced on his way to where he is now.

The conversation gave listeners a fuller picture of the actor behind the soap opera roles, blending career reflection with personal history rarely discussed in traditional press coverage. His willingness to discuss both his professional pivots and his recovery added depth to an appearance that otherwise centers on his rise within the soap industry.

SOAPY, hosted by Budig and Rikaart, is billed as a weekly tribute to the soap opera world, and Flynn's episode continues that focus by pairing career history with candid personal reflection. The episode is available on CBS's YouTube channel and through the Audacy app.

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