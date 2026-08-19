Madelyn Cline Previews OUTER BANKS Season 5, Talks Sabrina Carpenter's VMA-Nominated Video

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Madelyn Cline sat down with TODAY to preview what fans can expect from the fifth and final season of Netflix's Outer Banks, while also discussing two projects outside the show: Judd Apatow's new film The Comeback King and her appearance in Sabrina Carpenter's music video for House Tour.

Cline has starred in Outer Banks throughout its run, and the conversation touched on exploring comedy with The Comeback King, marking a shift from the drama-heavy work she has become known for on the Netflix series.

A significant part of the interview centered on Cline's appearance in Sabrina Carpenter's House Tour music video, which has recently earned an MTV VMA nomination. Cline discussed the experience of appearing in the video and reacted to the recognition it has since received.

Cline previously joined castmates Madison Bailey and Carlacia Grant on TODAY to reflect on the emotional experience of wrapping the show's final season while filming in Croatia, as detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report. That appearance included behind-the-scenes stories and personal photos from the set, offering additional context for the bittersweet farewell Cline described continuing to process as Outer Banks approaches its conclusion.

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