MUSIC FOR ACTION Will Bring Young the Giant and St. Lucia to Central Park

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Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City's outdoor performing arts festival celebrating its 40th anniversary season, will mark Climate Week NYC with a special free concert in Central Park on Tuesday, September 22, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Presented jointly by City Parks Foundation and LymeLnk and supported by the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation's Lyme & Tickborne Disease Initiative, the show will help raise awareness about climate change and the resulting increase in tick-borne diseases, including in urban areas and city parks. Concert-goers will leave equipped to stay safe while enjoying the outdoors.

The free concert will welcome Young the Giant, the multi-platinum Southern California rock band behind more than 2 billion global streams, multiple platinum and gold certifications, a string of radio hits, and a reputation as one of rock's most compelling live acts. The band's acclaimed sixth full-length album and Fearless Records debut, Victory Garden, marks an exciting new creative chapter. Produced by Brendan O'Brien and shaped through extensive live collaboration, the album captures the chemistry and musicianship of the full band. The lead single 'Different Kind of Love' recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Radio Chart, a major new milestone for the band.

Rooted in radical empathy, Victory Garden explores resilience, connection, and the search for common ground, drawing inspiration from the historic victory gardens cultivated by communities during times of uncertainty. That spirit of community and collective action extends beyond the music. Young the Giant has made environmental action a priority on the road, partnering with environmental nonprofit REVERB to reduce the impact of its tours by calculating its tour-related carbon footprint, supporting local climate and social nonprofits in the communities it visits, and contributing a portion of ticket proceeds to REVERB's Climate Project Portfolio. Young the Giant is represented by Activist Artists Management and UTA.

Supporting the show will be St. Lucia, an alt-pop project led by Jean-Philip Grobler and Patti Beranek. The duo will bring music from Dusk, the second installment of their Fata Morgana diptych and a striking counterpart to this year's Dawn. Drawing on vintage disco, '90s electronic music and sleek dance beats, Dusk embraces the more extroverted side of St. Lucia, pairing lush melodies with infectious grooves. The album pulls from the entirety of the project's creative history, including songs that date back to the band's earliest years, while exploring themes of personal growth, relationships, and redemption.

Bringing together mission-driven artists—Young the Giant and St. Lucia—the concert will deliver a night of energetic live music in Central Park, helping turn up the volume on important environmental and public health conversations.

As part of the official Climate Week NYC programming, the event will use the power of live music to raise awareness about how climate change is driving an increase in tick populations and tick-borne diseases in New York City. The evening will provide the audience with actionable information on the immediate steps they can take to mitigate the impact of climate change, safely spend time outdoors, and avoid tick-borne diseases.

Guests are encouraged to RSVP to the free event at music4action.org for a chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to the concert. More information is available at https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/music-for-action/.

'Live music has a unique ability to bring people together for a common purpose, so we are thrilled to be able to use our platform to participate in Climate Week and collaborate with LymeLnk and the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation,' said Heather Lubov, Executive Director of City Parks Foundation. 'Young the Giant and St. Lucia will unite New Yorkers around great music while creating space to talk about our changing world and ways to take action.'

'LymeLnk and City Parks Foundation created Music for Action to help people understand how our changing climate is spreading tick-borne diseases and what they can do about it. Ticks are everywhere now—even unexpected places like Central Park—showing the effects of climate change in a very real way,' said Eva Scarano, Founder & Executive Director of LymeLnk. 'The good news is that Lyme and tick-borne diseases are largely preventable with the right information, which is why we're focused on giving people tools to stay safe outdoors, and having fun while we do it.'

Capital One is the festival's title sponsor (Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage) and its official bank and credit card. A presenting sponsor since 2015, Capital One has helped SummerStage bring hundreds of artists to nearly a million audience members in parks all around New York City.

Generous private support of the Music for Action Benefit Concert is provided by the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation's Cohen Lyme & Tickborne Disease Initiative and Ticks Suck, which offers important prevention tips and resources and draws awareness to the year-round prevalence of ticks so families can protect themselves and their children. Community support also provided by Global Lyme Alliance, LymeLight Foundation, Project Lyme, and The Quiet Epidemic.

Generous private support for SummerStage is provided by Sleeping Phoenix Foundation, The Thompson Family Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, Rick and Danielle Arnstein, Elizabeth Sarnoff and Andy Cohen, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, The Charles and Lucille King Family Foundation, The Shubert Organization, The Hyde and Watson Foundation, and NYU Community Fund. Generous public support for select SummerStage programs is provided, in part, by the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Capital One is the title sponsor of Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage. Supporting Sponsors include Subaru, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Yeti, United Airlines, New York Lottery, Yerba Madre, Archer Roose Wines, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, The Lagunitas Brewing Company, Bitburger Premium Pils, Dillon's Small Batch Spirits, and White Claw Hard Seltzer. SummerStage extends its gratitude to Joe Killian, Founder and Executive Producer of SummerStage (1986–1993), current City Parks Foundation Board Member and Arts Committee Co-Chair.

In all of its programming and activities, City Parks Foundation partners with the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation to improve neighborhood parks and the communities they serve.

About City Parks Foundation

City Parks Foundation is dedicated to invigorating and transforming parks into dynamic, vibrant centers of urban life through sports, arts, community engagement and capacity building, and environmental education programs for all New Yorkers. Its programs — located in 330 parks, recreation centers and public schools across New York City — reach nearly 300,000 people and organizations each year.

About SummerStage

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage celebrates its 40th season this year as one of New York's most beloved, broadly accessible, free outdoor performing arts festivals. SummerStage presents more than 60 free and benefit performances in Central Park and 12-15 neighborhood parks each year, reaching more than 227,000 fans. With diverse artists and performances in genres that represent the cultural fabric of New York City, ranging from jazz, hip-hop, Latin, and global to indie and contemporary dance, SummerStage has filled a vital niche in the city's summer arts festival landscape for four decades, reaching more than seven million people from New York City and around the world.

About LymeLnk

LymeLnk is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit combating Lyme & tick-borne diseases (Lyme+) through community storytelling and education. According to BMJ Global Health, 14.5% of the world's population has, at some point, been infected with Lyme disease. Based on CDC estimates, there are more annual cases of Lyme disease in the U.S. than breast cancer and HIV combined, yet it remains underfunded and misunderstood. LymeLnk bridges the communication gap between the reality of this epidemic and the general public, creating accessible information and agency for action. From storytelling campaigns to youth education to benefit concerts, LymeLnk reaches people where they are—in parks, schools, and online—with tools to stay safe outside, catch Lyme+ early, and access appropriate diagnosis and treatment. For more information, visit lymelnk.org.

About Capital One

Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Through Capital One Dining and Capital One Entertainment, the company provides rewards cardholders with access to experiences in the areas of dining, music, sports, and the arts. Learn more at capitalone.com/dining and capitalone.com/entertainment.

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