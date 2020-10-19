MUBI Announces November 2020 Film Slate

A slate packed with recent festival hits and rediscovered classics.

MUBI has revealed its picks for November with a slate packed with recent festival hits and rediscovered classics. Nimic, the latest work by award-winning director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite, The Lobster), premieres exclusively on MUBI November 27. Starring Oscar nominee Matt Dillon and written by Lanthimos with frequent collaborator Efthimis Filippou, Nimic is a compact thriller about identity, perception, relationships, and circularity.

November will kick off with the exclusive online premiere of Angela Schanelec's I Was at Home, But..., an enigmatic story of family and loss that confirms the German auteur's status as a modern master. To coincide with the US election on November 3rd, MUBI is proud to exclusively present a new restoration of Profit Motive and the Whispering Wind. Making its way through 400 years of American history, this thought-provoking documentary by John Gianvito visits the resting places of such famed figures as Malcolm X, Mother Jones, Frederick Douglass, Cesar Chavez, Susan B. Anthony and Crazy Horse, alongside lesser known but equally important heroes and radicals. Other exclusive premieres include Nova Lituania, a bold feature debut by Lithuanian director Karolis Kaupinis, and the 4k restoration of Björk's first film performance in the lyrical The Juniper Tree by Nietzchka Keene.

In honor of legendary Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui, who last month received the Golden Lion award for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival, MUBI will present a triple bill featuring some of her most notable work from the last decade. This selection includes: Our Time Will Come (2017), a subtle and moving study of Hong Kong's WWII resistance movement; The Golden Era (2014), the unconventional biopic of Chinese writer-activist Xiao Hong; and A Simple Life (2011), a deeply moving story about the relationship between a young man and a family servant starring Hong Kong superstars Andy Lau and Deannie Yip.

Other programs of note include a double bill by Shinya Tsukamoto, one of the most distinctive names in modern Japanese cinema, and the return of Stephen Nomura Schible's Ryuichi Sakamoto: CODA to celebrate the film's release on Blu-ray and DVD this month.

