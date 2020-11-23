MTV Greenlights DELICIOUSNESS Hosted by Tiffani Thiessen

MTV today announced a new spin-off of Ridiculousness, with an all-new food themed, Deliciousness hosted by cookbook author of 'Pull Up a Chair' and host of Dinner at Tiffani's Tiffani Thiessen (Netflix's Alexa & Katie, Beverly Hills 90210, Saved by the Bell). Joining her on the couch will be a dais of panelists including Angela Kinsey (The Office), Kel Mitchell (All That, Kenan & Kel) and Tim Chantarangsu (Basic to Bougie). The brand new series will kick off with a one week holiday-themed special event from December 14th to December 18th at 7PM ET/PT.

From food blunders to restaurant fails to kids in THE KITCHEN and more, Deliciousness celebrates our greatest indulgences - food and drink. Helping to satisfy the foodie in all of us, each episode will showcase the internet's most viral and entertaining videos.

Get a double dose of holiday cheer when Ridiculousness returns with 10 all-new holiday themed episodes beginning at 6PM ET/PT leading into Deliciousness at 7PM ET/PT. Hosted by Rob Dyrdek, Ridiculousness is an internet video clip show with celebrity guests and co-hosts Sterling "Steelo" Brim and Chanel West Coast. Want a pizza the action? Follow Ridiculousness on social media for all your Deliciousness cravings and join the conversation by using #Deliciousness online: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Youtube.

Ridiculousness and Deliciousness are produced by Superjacket Productions, a subsidiary of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, and Gorilla Flicks.

Watch a promo here:

