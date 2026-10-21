MOSQUITO BOWL Screening Brings Cast, Director Peter Berg to Los Angeles
The Netflix film's director and cast participated in a moderated discussion at The Ross House.
By: Rachel Stone
A screening of Netflix's MOSQUITO BOWL was held at The Ross House on October 19th. Jennifer Garner hosted and moderated a Q&A with the film's writer and director Peter Berg, stars Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis, and 9-time Academy Award nominated sound designer Wylie Stateman.
Other notable guests included Gus Van Sant, Ed Bagley Jr., and Sam Levinson.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Photo Credit: Getty Images
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