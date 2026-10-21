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MOSQUITO BOWL Screening Brings Cast, Director Peter Berg to Los Angeles

The Netflix film's director and cast participated in a moderated discussion at The Ross House.

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MOSQUITO BOWL Screening Brings Cast, Director Peter Berg to Los Angeles

A screening of Netflix's MOSQUITO BOWL was held at The Ross House on October 19th. Jennifer Garner hosted and moderated a Q&A with the film's writer and director Peter Berg, stars Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis, and 9-time Academy Award nominated sound designer Wylie Stateman.

Other notable guests included Gus Van Sant, Ed Bagley Jr., and Sam Levinson.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

MOSQUITO BOWL Screening Brings Cast, Director Peter Berg to Los Angeles Image

MOSQUITO BOWL Screening Brings Cast, Director Peter Berg to Los Angeles Image

MOSQUITO BOWL Screening Brings Cast, Director Peter Berg to Los Angeles Image


Photo Credit: Getty Images
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