THE MOSQUITO BOWL First Look Photos Released Ahead of Netflix Release

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Netflix has released first-look photos from THE MOSQUITO BOWL, ahead of the film's theatrical release on October 30, 2026 and its Netflix premiere on November 25, 2026.

The film follows the true story of college football stars who enlisted in the Marines after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, four of America's top College Football stars set their fame aside to enlist in the Marines. As they prepare for the brutal invasion of Okinawa, they'll play in a legendary game featuring some of the greatest players in history – a game that, for many, will be the last they ever play.

About The Mosquito Bowl

Director: Peter Berg

Screenplay by: Peter Berg and Mark L. Smith

Based on the book: 'The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II' by Buzz Bissinger

Producers: Peter Berg for Film 44, Brian Grazer for Imagine Entertainment, Alex Gayner

Executive Producers: Ezra Emanuel, Buzz Bissinger, Jeb Brody

Key Cast: Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, Tom Francis, Brent Comer, Dominic Bogart

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