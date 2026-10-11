Ben Affleck on New Thriller ANIMALS, AI in Film, and Co-Parenting With Jennifer Garner

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Ben Affleck sat down with Willie Geist for a two-part Sunday Sitdown conversation that moved from his new thriller Animals to his family life with Jennifer Garner. The first clip finds Affleck discussing the film, which he has described elsewhere as a project he wrote, directed and stars in, while also reflecting on his early career success, the failures that followed, and the ongoing debate over artificial intelligence in filmmaking.

In that first segment, Affleck weighs in directly on AI's role in the filmmaking process, a topic that has become a flashpoint in the industry as studios and filmmakers debate how the technology should be used in production. He also looks back on the arc of his career, addressing both the early success that made him a known name and the period of failure that followed, giving Geist a candid accounting of those ups and downs.

The second clip shifts to Affleck's personal life, centering on how he co-parents his children with Jennifer Garner. Affleck discusses his family's reaction to the "Sad Affleck" memes that circulated online, and he also opens up about the loss of both of his parents, rounding out a conversation that moves well beyond the promotional beats of his new film.

Animals has already been the subject of a broader press rollout, with Affleck using other appearances to detail his work as writer, director and star alongside co-star Kerry Washington. He covered similar ground on Good Morning America, discussing the scope of his involvement in the film and his collaboration with Washington on the project.

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