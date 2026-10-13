MOBLAND Episode 205 to Premiere on Paramount+
Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren star in the crime drama as family tensions intensify.
MOBLAND Season 2, Episode 5 premieres globally on Paramount+ on Friday, October 16.
The episode, titled 'Birdland,' finds Conrad declaring war, stacking bodies and turning the Cotswolds into a fortress. Maeve plays puppet-master, sending Eddie on a mission before secrets start to spill and a hit hurtles the Harrigans into all-out chaos.
About MOBLAND Season Two
In the new season, the Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire – and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable 'fixer,' must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify. As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.
Produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, season two of the original crime drama features Tom Hardy returning as loyal fixer Harry da Souza, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as the unscrupulous heads of the Harrigan family, Conrad and Maeve. Alongside Hardy, Brosnan and Mirren, the series also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones.
MobLand is commissioned by Paramount+ and produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. The series is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Tom Hardy, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Keith Cox.
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