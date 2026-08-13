MOBLAND Season Two Trailer Arrives Ahead of Paramount+ Return

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Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for season two of MOBLAND, offering a first extended look at the crime drama's return. The new season brings back Tom Hardy as fixer Harry da Souza alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, heads of THE FAMILY at the center of the series. Produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, the upcoming season follows the Harrigans as rival forces threaten their criminal empire, forcing Harry da Souza to navigate escalating tensions within THE FAMILY as violence spreads through their world.

Chaos will reign when MobLand returns globally Friday, September 18 on Paramount+, and Paramount+ unveiled a deeper look at the carnage to come with the season two official trailer and key art. Produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, season two of the original crime drama features Tom Hardy returning as loyal fixer Harry da Souza, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as the unscrupulous heads of the Harrigan family, Conrad and Maeve.

In the upcoming season, the Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire – and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable 'fixer,' must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within THE FAMILY intensify. As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.

MobLand is commissioned by Paramount+ and produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.

Following its global premiere Friday, September 18 on Paramount+, new episodes of the ten-episode second season will be available to stream weekly on Fridays, culminating in the season finale on Friday, November 20.

The first season of MobLand is available to binge on Paramount+ globally. In celebration of the upcoming season, season one of MobLand will be available to watch for free starting Tuesday, August 18 on Paramount+'s Free Content Hub and starting Monday, August 31 on Pluto TV, Paramount+ channels on Amazon, Apple and Roku, and Paramount+'s YouTube through Wednesday, September 30.

The season two cast also includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones. The ten-episode season is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Tom Hardy, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Keith Cox, with new episodes set to stream weekly following the global premiere.

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