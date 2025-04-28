MOANA 2 and INSIDE OUT 2 Join the New 'Disney On Ice' Spectacular

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A brand-new production of Disney On Ice! will launch in Orlando, FL at Kia Center, playing August 29-31, 2025. During the 2025-26 season, the tour will play 36 cities, including Miami, Atlanta, Baltimore, Newark, Philadelphia, Chicago, Montreal, Dallas, and Houston.

The magical adventure begins with a tap on the Magical MousePad, ushering you and your family on an unforgettable journey through Disney stories featuring over 50 of your favorite characters. Disney On Ice showcases world-class figure skating, high-flying aerial acrobatics, dazzling special effects, engaging interactive moments, and enchanting music, leaving the audience awestruck and sparking new memories that will last with guests long after the final bow.

Embark on the magical adventure with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy as they use the Magical MousePad to journey into the heart of these unforgettable Disney tales. Navigate the thrilling high seas of Moana 2 and the vibrant world of Inside Out 2 as Disney On Ice brings new characters from these mega motion picture hits to the ice for the first time. Help Stitch fix a glitch as mayhem ensues across the ice, stroll the bustling metropolis of Zootopia, glide through the icy realms of Frozen, marvel at the playful universe of Toy Story, and travel to the vibrant world of Colombia with the Madrigal family in Encanto. Watch Ariel, Jasmine, Rapunzel, and Tiana in a dazzling parade of Disney princesses. This spectacle offers awe-inspiring visuals, thrilling stunts, and mesmerizing choreography where audiences are immersed in the magic of Disney.

Show Highlights Include:

Disney Characters – Over 50 Disney characters in one show!

New Characters – Disney On Ice is the only place audiences can see Anxiety alongside Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Anger, and Fear from Inside Out 2, as well as multiple new characters from Moana 2.

Favorite Disney Songs – Sing along to Disney’s timeless catalog, including “Let It Go” from Frozen, “Try Everything” from Zootopia, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, “Get Lost” from Moana 2, and many more of your favorites.

World-Class Figure Skating – Watch talented, world-class skaters bring Disney magic to life with breathtaking performances and expertly crafted choreography.

Aerial Acrobatics – High-flying performers elevate the action, soaring high above the ice with gravity-defying aerial stunts. Princess Ariel soars above the ice to "Kiss the Girl," and Rapunzel’s golden hair is brought to life by flowing aerial silks as she and Flynn Rider dazzle with a mesmerizing aerial routine.

Interactive Elements – Become part of the adventure as Mickey and Friends welcome the audience to explore Disney stories through the Magical Mouse Pad, dancing the “Hoedown Throwdown” with Toy Story’s Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear, and helping Officer Judy Hopps track down Nick Wilde as he hides beneath the giant orange traffic cones of Zootopia.

Enhance your Disney On Ice show ticket with a preshow Character Experience that immerses families in the vibrant world of Moana 2. Meet Moana while hearing tales of her latest adventures plus, enjoy a special appearance by Mickey Mouse! Bring your personal device to capture cherished photo opportunities. The full tour schedule and tickets are available here.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby