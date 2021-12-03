MIXTAPE Starring Julie Bowen Now Streaming on Netflix

Mixtape, a new film starring Julie Bowen, is now streaming on Netflix.

As the world approaches Y2K, a quirky 12-year-old sets out on a journey to find songs on a mixtape crafted by her late parents.

The cast includes Gemma Brooke Allen, Audrey Hsieh, Olga Petsa, Jackson Rathbone, with Nick Thune and Julie Bowen.

On the eve of Y2K, orphaned, awkward 12-year-old Beverly Moody (Gemma Brooke Allen) discovers a broken mixtape crafted by her teen parents who died in a car accident when she was a baby. Raised by her grandmother Gail (Julie Bowen), a former TEEN MOM herself who finds it painful to speak about her late daughter, Beverly sees this mixtape as a chance to finally learn more about her parents. So she sets out on a journey to find all the songs on the tape.

Along the way, she makes friends with her quirky neighbor, Ellen (Audrey Hsieh); intimidatingly tough, Nicky (Olga Petsa); and Anti (Nick Thune), an anti-everything record store owner who's the key to finding these tracks, and a renewed bond between Gail and Beverly.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: