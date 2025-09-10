MITSKI: THE LAND to Hit Cinemas Worldwide in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mitski and Trafalgar Releasing will release the new concert film Mitski: The Land exclusively in cinemas worldwide on October 22nd for a limited time. Captured over three nights at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre​​​​​, the film converts Mitski’s live show onto screen. Tickets can be purchased beginning Monday, September 15th, here.

Mitski brought her shows The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We to the world’s stages, presenting as much of a spectacle as an expansive live show. Alongside a seven-piece band and with choreography by Monica Mirabile, Mitski used the full stage to her advantage, weaving in and out of the spotlight and shadows. Mitski: The Land showcases music from The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We alongside reworkings and reimaginings of songs that color her vast career.

Directed by Grant James and mixed by her long-standing producer Patrick Hyland, Mitski: The Land attempts to capture the aura of having experienced these shows first-hand, while offering fans the opportunity to remember together or witness Mitski’s show for the very first time. Mitski: The Land is produced by Moniker Films and Good Harbor Music in association with Working Class Films and Dead Oceans.

Photo Credit: Lexie Alley