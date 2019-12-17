MISS AMERICA 2020 Will Air on December 19 on NBC

"Miss America 2020" returns to NBC for a two-hour live special Thursday, Dec. 19 from 8-10p.m. ET/PT from Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

"Superstore" co-star Lauren Ash, "Queer Eye" culture expert Karamo and singer/songwriter/actress Kelly Rowland have been selected as judges.

"Access Hollywood" hosts Kit Hoover And Mario Lopez will co-host.

At the end of the telecast, one candidate will be chosen for the job of MISS AMERICA 2020 to build upon the work of MISS AMERICA 2019, Nia Franklin. Franklin has been promoting her social impact initiative "Advocating for the Arts" through appearances at colleges and universities and has taken part in many other events, including making numerous visits to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

This year features prominent roles for the judges, real interaction with the candidates and a chance to really get to know each of the finalists before the judges decide who gets the job and the crown of Miss America.

The MISS AMERICA 2020 broadcast will stream live on the NBC app and NBC.com.





