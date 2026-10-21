MIKE JUDGE'S BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD to Return to Comedy Central

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Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is all new Wednesday, October 21st at 10:30pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.

The latest season of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head joins the new season of South Park to form a night of animation on Comedy Central.

The new episode, titled 'Beavis, Take the Wheel & Pleasure Washer' (airing 10/21 at 10:30pm ET/PT), finds Beavis and Butt-Head using a power washer to do their work at Burger World, while middle-aged Butt-Head makes Beavis drive to the next county for beer.

From Emmy Award-winning creator Mike Judge, the beloved misfits return with their signature brand of absurd, hilarious, and often painfully relatable antics - cementing their status as enduring pop culture icons. The first three seasons of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, along with classic Beavis & Butt-Head episodes, the movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, and the Paramount+ original film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe are available now on Paramount+.

Having originally premiered in 1993, Emmy Award-winning creator Mike Judge has cemented Beavis and Butt-Head as cornerstones in adult animation. Known for its sharp wit and unfiltered take on adolescence, the show remains a significant part of the cultural zeitgeist.

Created and voiced by writer, producer and director Mike Judge, the characters of Beavis and Butt-Head originated in Judge's 1992 short film 'Frog Baseball,' which was broadcast by MTV's animation showcase 'Liquid Television.' After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, 'Beavis and Butt-Head' ran for seven seasons, from March 8, 1993 to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, 'Beavis and Butt-Head' received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society. The show's popularity spawned various related media, including the theatrical film 'Beavis and Butt-Head Do America' in 1996.

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is executive-produced by Mike Judge, Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.

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