Common Side Effects to Return to Adult Swim
The series stars Dave King and Emily Pendergast and is executive produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.
The Peabody Award-winning animated thriller Common Side Effects, which follows the fallout after a mysterious healing mushroom is discovered, returns to Adult Swim on Sunday, January 24 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT, streaming the next day on HBO Max. The news was announced at New York Comic Con by co-creators Joe Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (Veep).
Executive produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels (King of the Hill), the first season of Common Side Effects debuted to widespread critical acclaim and also earned four Annie Awards, including Best Mature Animated Television/Broadcast Production, in addition to Emmy and Independent Spirit Award nominations.
'At Adult Swim, we always put our faith not just in talented creators who are driven to push animation into new territory, but also in a fanbase that we know will show up and embrace the new without hesitation,' said Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen. 'The second season of Common Side Effects continues to make possible new things not just for this series, but for adult animation as a whole.'
'We remain committed to asking important questions, capturing life's absurdity, telling surprising stories and, whenever possible, advancing our long-term mission of healing humanity through mysterious mushrooms,' said Bennett and Hely. 'So if you're one of humanity's ills, know this: your days are numbered.'
Starring Dave King (English Teacher), Martha Kelly (Euphoria), Emily Pendergast (Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat), Joseph Lee Anderson (Don't Move) and Judge, Season Two of Common Side Effects continues the story of Marshall (King) and Frances (Pendergast), who share a secret: a mushroom that can cure almost anything. Now fugitives, the two former lab partners face the enormous consequences of their discovery.
Common Side Effects is produced for Adult Swim by Bandera and Green Street Pictures.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...