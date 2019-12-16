MEDICAL POLICE Premieres Friday, January 10 on Netflix

From the inimitable team behind Childrens Hospital, Medical Police follows two American physicians (Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel) stationed at a pediatric hospital in São Paulo, Brazil who unwittingly discover a civilization-threatening virus.

They're soon recruited as secret government agents and find themselves in a race against time to find a cure, all the while uncovering a dark conspiracy at the center of the outbreak. Building on the legacy of its predecessor Childrens Hospital, Medical Police triples as an action-packed thriller, a mystery-wrapped love story and, ultimately, a globetrotting comedy series.

Medical Police stars Erinn Hayes, Rob Huebel, Sarayu Blue, Rob Corddry, Malin Akerman, Ken Marino and Lake Bell. Jason Schwartzman and Fred Melamed, among others, guest star. Co-creators Krister Johnson, Rob Corddry, Jonathan Stern and David Wain serve as executive producers and writers, respectively.

See more about the show at Netflix.





