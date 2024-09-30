Luke Bryan, Payton Manning & Lainey Wilson to Host THE 58TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Country Music Association and ABC have announced that Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson will host “The 58th Annual CMA Awards.” Bryan, a four-time CMA Awards host this year, and Manning, a three-time host this year, are joined by first-time host Wilson. Country Music’s Biggest Night™ broadcasts live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00-11:00 PM/EST) on ABC and next day on Hulu.

“Hosting the CMA Awards is such an honor and it’s crazy when I realize this is my 4th year back,” says Bryan. “Peyton and I have really worked to build off each other and now adding Lainey to the mix will just bring another fun element to the night. Celebrating Country Music never gets old to me.”

“I am honored to be back hosting the CMA Awards again this year,” says Manning. “The past two years have been a lot of fun, and I know Lainey is going to bring a special flare. Hopefully she can help me keep Luke in line! Either way, I’m excited for an incredible night of celebration and Country Music.”

"I could not be more excited to host the CMA Awards this year with Luke and Peyton,” says Wilson. “It's such an incredible honor and something I've always dreamed of doing. We're planning a really great show for y'all, so make sure to watch on November 20!"

Performers and presenters for “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for this year’s ceremony are currently on sale through Ticketmaster. “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and Jon Macks is the Head Writer.

About the CMA Awards

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.”

About ABC Entertainment

ABC Entertainment’s captivating programming includes “Grey’s Anatomy,” the longest-running medical drama in primetime television; ratings juggernaut “The Bachelor” franchise, including the newest hit spinoff “The Golden Bachelor”; riveting dramas “9-1-1,” “Doctor Odyssey,” “The Rookie” and “Will Trent”; trailblazing comedies “Abbott Elementary,” “The Conners” and the upcoming “Shifting Gears”; star-making sensation “American Idol”; family favorites including “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Dancing with the Stars” and “Shark Tank”; popular game shows, including “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and “Press Your Luck”; “General Hospital,” which just marked its milestone 60th season; and late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; as well as critically acclaimed specials and live events including “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” and “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.” The network is also home to some of television’s most prestigious awards shows, including “The CMA Awards” and “The Oscars®.”

ABC programming also streams next day on Hulu.

Photo Credit: CMA/ABC

Comments