Los Angeles Virtual Premiere Of BOTERO Set For May 29

Fernando Botero is one of the world's most popular living artists, with millions of fans transcending cultures across the globe. While his art is instantly recognizable, the story of how he became "The Maestro" is largely unknown. The poetic, beautifully filmed documentary BOTERO changes that.



Award-winning documentarian Don Millar offers an inspiring look at the power of relentless vision, unwavering conviction and a lifetime of discipline by the artist as he follows an unknown, self-taught painter from the Columbian provincial Medellin in 1932, as he propels himself to the pinnacle of the art world. The film brings together the man and his art to capture Botero's essence - the quiet resolve and strength of character that allowed him to overcome poverty, decades of harsh criticism and the tragic death of his four-year-old son.



Never-before-seen moments come to life as his children uncover 50 year-old sketches in a shuttered storage facility, as cameras go behind the scenes at an exhibition of his work alongside Pablo Picasso, and on an artist led private tour of his studio.



BOTERO weaves together original footage shot in 10 cities across China, Europe, New York and Colombia, with decades of family photos and archival video. Unprecedented access to the artist and his family is combined with a colorful cast of historians, curators and academics to reveal the creativity and convictions at the heart of Fernando Botero.





