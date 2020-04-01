Location Managers Guild International Awards Submissions Opens Online

The LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI) announces that submissions for the 7th Annual LMGI Awards are now open online at www.locationmanagers.org. This year's gala, themed "2020 Vision: We See It First," spotlights the creative contributions of locations to film, television and commercial productions. The LMGI Awards celebrate the instrumental role of locations in setting tone, revealing character, and enhancing the storytelling narrative. Additionally, the LMGI Awards honor film commissions who have gone above and beyond during the scouting, pre-production and production of specific projects.

The LMGI accepts domestic and international submissions for work demonstrating the importance of locations in supporting character development and storyline. Productions that were first released between June 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 with at least 60% of the production shot on location are eligible. Nominations will be announced on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Outstanding Location Awards will be presented in the following categories: Contemporary Film, Period Film, Contemporary TV, Period TV, TV Serial Program/Anthology/Limited Series, Commercials and Film Commissions. Honorary Awards i nclude the Humanitarian, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer and the Eva Monley Award. Active and retired LMGI members in good standing can vote on the awards. Submissions are open to LMGI members and non-members alike. More detailed information, rules and regulations can be found at the LMGI website, or Click Here for Rules & Regulations and Submission Forms.



The entry and voting timeline for 7TH ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS is as follows:

· Entry Submission Period open now

· Entry Submission Period closes Wednesday, July 1 at 11:59 pm PST

· Nominees in each category will be determined by the LMGI Awards Committee -

Entry Curation Subcommittee, and will be announced Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

· Online voting by LMGI Location Professionals in good standing will open Saturday,

August 1, 2020.

· Voting closes on Monday, August 10 at 11:59pm PST.

· Winners announced at the LMGI Awards Gala Celebration in October 2020 at a

Southern California venue TBA.

LMGI Awards Committee Co-chairs are Lori Balton and John Rakich. For information about the LMGI Awards, FAQ and submission eligibility, "Rules and Regulations," please visit www.locationmanagers.org or contact awards@LocationManagers.org.





