Live-Action SCOOBY-DOO Series in the Works at Netflix

Scooby-Doo is coming to Netflix as an all-new eight-episode live-action series that will uncover how the mystery-solving gang and their beloved dog first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all.

The show is described as a modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in A HAUNTING mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder.

Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg are set as showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman (via Berlanti Productions and its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television), André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner (via Midnight Radio) will also executive produce.

For more than 50 years, Scooby-Doo has been a pop culture powerhouse — three theatrical films, more than a dozen animated series, and nearly 40 animated home entertainment movies later, Mystery Inc. is stronger than ever. As one of the most recognizable and iconic franchises in entertainment, Scooby-Doo continues to thrill fans across generations. The show is bsed on characters created by Hanna-Barbera.

