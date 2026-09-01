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LITTLE BIG TOWN Recalls Naming a Daughter After Dolly Parton on TODAY

The band describes Parton as authentically herself and a force who reshaped country music.

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Little Big Town sat down with TODAY to remember Dolly Parton, offering personal recollections of their friendship with the country music icon. "She was genuinely and authentically herself," the band said. "Charming, quick, kind, just loving."

Kimberly Schlapman shared why she chose to name her daughter Dolly, a tribute rooted in her admiration for Parton, while Phillip Sweet spoke to the singer's broader influence on the industry. "She elevated country music to a whole new place," Sweet said.

Little Big Town is comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook. The group is preparing to release its 12th studio album, It's a Dying Art, which includes collaborations with Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell, and Kelsea Ballerini.

The band is also set to tour behind the new record, with dates including a stop at NJPAC in Newark as part of a fall run in support of the album. Their TODAY appearance came amid a wave of tributes to Parton from across the music and theater world following her death.

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