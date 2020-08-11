Listings for NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, August 11 â€“ August 18

Jeff Goldblum, Annie Murphy, and more stop by the show this week.

LISTINGS FOR NBC'S 'LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS' August 11 - August 18

**Tuesday, August 11: New content shot remotely featuring guests Jim Belushi (Growing Belushi), Sarah Snook (Succession) and Yiyun Li (Must I Go). Show 1026A.

Wednesday, August 12: New content shot remotely featuring guests Jeff Goldblum (THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM), Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) and Sam Jay (Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning). Show 1027A.

Thursday, August 13: New content remotely featuring guest Paula Pell & John Lutz (Mapleworth Murders, A.P. BIO). Show 1028A.

Friday, August 14: Guests Sean Penn (Founder of CORE) and Jane Curtin (United We Fall). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/3/20)

Monday, August 17: New content shot remotely featuring guests Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Robert Costa (Washington Week). Thomas Land sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1029A.

**Tuesday, August 18: New content shot remotely featuring guest Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio) and musical guest The Lemon Twigs (Song: "Hell On Wheels," Album: Songs for the General Public). Show 1030A.

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You