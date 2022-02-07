Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Carla Stickler

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Carla Stickler. She is currently a Software Engineer at G2 in Chicago. She is an advocate for artists looking to make a career change into tech and a member of Artists Who Code. She loves chatting with folks interested in shifting gears from the arts to programming and especially hopes to get more women into the field!

She spent over 10 years performing in Broadway musicals, most notably, Wicked. She is a world traveler having performed the role of Liesl in The Sound of Music-Asia Tour and the role of Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia! on the National Tour throughout Canada and the US. Carla has headlined as a Guest Entertainer onboard Norwegian Cruise Lines and Disney Cruise Lines.

Listen to the full episode below!