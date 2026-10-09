Joel McHale on Meeting Tom Cruise and Bringing Home TV-Set Dogs

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Joel McHale sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to recount meeting Tom Cruise and to explain a recurring habit from his career on television sets: bringing home dogs that appear in his shows.

The conversation gave McHale room to tell the story of his encounter with Cruise, offering details on how that meeting unfolded, before shifting to a lighter thread about his history of adopting animals he has worked alongside professionally. McHale walked through why dogs from his various television productions have repeatedly ended up staying with him once filming wrapped.

Much of the segment stayed with that pattern, as McHale described the circumstances behind taking in more than one dog over the course of different TV sets rather than treating it as a one-time occurrence. He framed the habit as something that has followed him across multiple projects.

The appearance closed with McHale continuing to draw connections between his on-set encounters with animals and the stories he has collected from working on different productions over the years.

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