Riz Ahmed Reveals the On-Set Advice Tom Cruise Gave Him for 'Digger'

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Riz Ahmed used a visit to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to detail a piece of advice Tom Cruise gave him while the two worked together on the set of the upcoming film Digger. The conversation with host Jennifer Hudson centered on that on-set exchange, giving Ahmed room to describe what it was like sharing scenes with Cruise during production.

Ahmed's appearance comes as Digger has already generated buzz through other guests on the program. Cruise himself discussed his role in the project during a separate visit to the show, describing his character as an outrageous departure from his usual work, a framing that lines up with the tone Ahmed touched on when recounting their time together on set.

The discussion gave Hudson's audience a window into the working dynamic between the two actors ahead of the film's release, with Ahmed focusing on what he took away from watching Cruise approach the role and the set.

Tom Cruise previously discussed his role in Digger during his own appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, part of a round of visits that also touched on his decades-long film career.

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