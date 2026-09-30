Tom Cruise Asks Jennifer Hudson to Sing During JHUD SHOW Appearance

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Tom Cruise turned a segment of THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW into an impromptu musical moment, asking host Jennifer Hudson to sing during his appearance on the talk show. The request gave Hudson an on-the-spot opportunity to showcase her vocal ability in front of her studio audience, shifting the conversation away from a standard sit-down interview format.

Cruise's visit to the show has included multiple notable moments beyond the singing request. He previously revived his Risky Business slide and dance for Hudson's spirit tunnel segment and shared a personal story about Princess Diana bringing a young Prince William to visit a Mission Impossible film set, giving audiences a glimpse into his decades-long history with the franchise.

During the same round of appearances, Cruise also discussed his role in the upcoming project Digger, describing the character as an outrageous departure from his usual work. The mix of nostalgia, personal anecdotes and project previews has made his time on the show span several distinct conversational threads rather than a single promotional focus.

The moment asking Hudson to sing adds another layer to a visit that has already generated attention for its range, from the Risky Business callback to the royal family anecdote. More on Cruise's appearance can be found in BroadwayWorld's coverage of his Princess Diana story.

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