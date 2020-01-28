Lionsgate in Talks to Produce MEMETIC Adaptation

Deadline reports that Lionsgate will produce an adaptation of "Memetic," from writer Mattson Tomlin.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen will produce.

In Memetic, all hell breaks loose when a mysterious meme goes viral on a college campus, making anyone who sees it turn obsessive and violent. As the meme spreads and grows out of control, a ragtag group of students must risk everything in order to survive the viral outbreak and try to stop it.

Tomlin most recently co-wrote Matt Reeves' "The Batman."

