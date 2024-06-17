Lionsgate Picks Up Francis Ford Coppola's MEGALOPOLIS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola's lofty new film has set a studio and release date.

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that Megalopolis will be released by Lionsgate Studios on September 27, 2024.

Lionsgate film chair Adam Fogelson commented on the partnership, saying “Francis is a legend. For many of us, his gifts to cinema were one of the inspirations to devote our own careers to film. It is a true privilege to work with him, and to bring this incredible, audacious, and utterly unique movie to theatrical audiences. At Lionsgate, we strive to be a home for bold and daring artists, and Megalopolis proves there is no one more bold or daring than the maestro, Francis Ford Coppola.”

The fate of the film has been a bit of a roller coaster, as it was previously reported that studios were nervous to market and distribute Megalopolis, despite the director and star power attached to the film.

Making its world premiere this year at the Cannes Film Festival, Megalopolis has been in the works for more than 40 years, as Coppola began writing the script in 1983. The film stars Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, and Dustin Hoffman. The plot centers on a group of people attempting to rebuild a metropolis after a disaster, with varying approaches that lead to more conflict.

Francis Ford Coppola is a world-renowned film director who has made such classics as The Godfather films, The Conversation, and Apocalypse Now. He also directed the film version of The Outsiders, the musical adaptation of which is currently on Broadway and just won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Coppola's musical endeavors include One From the Heart (which recently received a new cut) and Finian's Rainbow, adapted from the stage musical.

Photo Credit: Mihai Malaimare/American Zoetrope

Comments