Limited Series OUR BOYS to Debut August 12 on HBO

In the summer of 2014, three Jewish teenagers are kidnapped and murdered by Hamas militants. Israel is shocked, shaken and furious. Two days later, the burned body of a Palestinian teenager from eastern Jerusalem is found in a forest on the western outskirts of the city. In the ensuing days, an agent from the internal terror division of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) investigates the murder, while the parents of the slain teenager begin their long and anguished journey toward justice and consolation.

OUR BOYS, an HBO-Keshet Studios co-production, was filmed in Israel and is based on the true events which led to the outbreak of war in Gaza. The series follows the investigation of Mohammed Abu Khdeir's murder. It tells the story of all those involved, Jews and Arabs alike, whose lives were forever changed by these events.

August Episodes:

Episode 1: "Chapter 1: Out of the Depth, I Cry to You"

Debut date: MONDAY, AUG. 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Season premiere. On June 12, 2014, the disappearance of three Jewish boys in Israel sends shockwaves across the nation. Simon (Shlomi Elkabetz), a terrorism agent at the Jewish Division of Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and his team search for answers. Arab teen Mohammed (Ram Masarweh) lands in a dangerous environment while Jewish teen Avishai (Adam Gabay) finds himself at a crossroads.

Written by Joseph Cedar and Tawfik Abu Wael; teleplay by Hagai Levi and Noah Stollman; directed by Joseph Cedar and Tawfik Abu Wael.

Episode 2: "Chapter 2: I Love Toto"

Debut date: MONDAY, AUG. 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

In the wake of their son's disappearance, Hussein (Jony Arbid) and Suha (Ruba Blal Asfour) face pressure from the police as they search for answers. Simon (Shlomi Elkabetz) and Mike (Tzahi Grad) disagree on their theories about the murder and a new angle arises when a rumor leaks to the public.

Written by Joseph Cedar, Tawfik Abu Wael and Noah Stollman; directed by Tawfik Abu Wael and Joseph Cedar.

Episode 3: "Chapter 3: Two Packs of Red Next"

Debut date: MONDAY AUG. 19 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

Simon (Shlomi Elkabetz) meets with Mohammed's family to probe for details about his life. Hussein (Jony Arbid) and Suha (Ruba Blal Asfour) find their neighborhood in the midst of a riot, while misinformation spreads across the internet.

Written by Joseph Cedar, Tawfik Abu Wael and Hagai Levi; directed by Joseph Cedar and Tawfik Abu Wael.

Episode 4: "Chapter 4: The Dawn Martyr"

Debut date: MONDAY AUG. 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

With the Jerusalem deputy DA looking over their shoulders, Simon (Shlomi Elkabetz) and his team focus their investigation on Israeli persons of interest as Mohammed's family remain overwhelmed by the fervor surrounding their son's death.

Written by Shuki Ben Naim, Hagai Levi and Tawfik Abu Wael; directed by Joseph Cedar, Tawfik Abu Wael and Hagai Levi.

OUR BOYS is a co-production of Keshet Studios and HBO; produced by Movie Plus (David Mandil); created by Hagai Levi, Joseph Cedar and Tawfik Abu-Wael; executive produced by Hagai Levi, Joseph Cedar, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International), Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting), Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan (Keshet Studios), Noah Stollman and Michael Lombardo; distributed internationally by Keshet International.





