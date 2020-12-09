Law&Crime Network Launches on Blue Ridge Communications

Law&Crime, the leading live trial and true crime network, has announced a new cable launch with Blue Ridge Communications. On the heels of significant cable distribution over the past 12 months including carriage deals with Verizon FiOS, Cincinnati Bell, Hawaiian Telcom and Buckeye Broadband, the Law&Crime launch on Blue Ridge will make the network available in more than 23 million households.

Law&Crime is the only network offering multiple live trials daily plus original programs like "Brian Ross Investigates" hosted by former ABC Chief Investigative Correspondent, Brian Ross, "Trial File" and "Prime Crime Tonight". The network is resuming it's full daily slate of live trial coverage and recently featured the live murder trial of Erica Stefanko in Ohio. Additionally, the network continues to invest in new programming acquisitions by adding the hit viral show "Caught in Providence" to its primetime lineup.

"Law&Crime continues to diversify channel lineups in a legal and true crime programming genre that remains highly sought-after" said Alex Kopacz, Head of Content Distribution & Licensing at Law&Crime. "Our unique content has helped the network stand out and we're thrilled that Blue Ridge sees this value for their channel packages and subscribers."

Blue Ridge Communications is a leading provider of telecommunications services across Eastern and Central Pennsylvania. Law&Crime can be found in the Blue Ridge Basic+ package on Channel 176.

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the leading network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV's top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original true crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience. Law&Crime is available on most major OTT services including fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, XUMO and TV Plus as well as on basic cable packages in most states in the country