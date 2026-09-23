Lauren Lapkus Says Filming STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE Felt Like an Action Movie

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Lauren Lapkus sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about her new series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, comparing the experience of filming it to shooting an action movie. The comedian walked Fallon through what it was like stepping into the physical demands of the production, a departure from the improv-heavy comedy work that built her career.

During the conversation, Lapkus also traced her path back to her early days in improv comedy, giving Fallon's audience a look at the foundation of her comedic style before she landed roles in front of national television audiences. She also touched on her time appearing on The Big Bang Theory, one of the credits that preceded her current work on Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe features Lapkus alongside a cast tackling comic-book-inflected storylines, with the series drawing creative input from figures including Chuck Lorre and Zak Penn on the production side, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the show's podcast companion. That coverage detailed how the series' writers and DC's Jim Lee have discussed the show's comic-book plotting in a companion podcast, offering additional context for the world Lapkus discussed with Fallon.

Lapkus used the segment to give viewers a sense of the tonal shift required for the new project, noting the jump from stand-up and sketch-driven work into something closer to blockbuster filmmaking. Readers can find more on the series' comic-book roots in BroadwayWorld's earlier report, Chuck Lorre And Jim Lee Reveal Why STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE Lost Green Lantern.

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