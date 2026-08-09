Lauren Lapkus On Reviving Denise For STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE

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Lauren Lapkus stopped by Saturday TODAY to talk about reprising her role as Denise from The Big Bang Theory in the new spin-off Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. The actor and comedian discussed what it was like stepping back into the character for the show's expanded universe.

During the appearance, Lapkus also spoke about her ongoing collaboration with actor Ben Schwartz, revealing the pair are bringing back their comedy project The Earliest Show as a full series. The conversation gave viewers a glimpse into how the two performers are developing the format further.

Beyond discussing her television work, Lapkus took part in a lighter segment testing her skills as a morning news anchor, reading live off a teleprompter in Studio 1A. The moment offered a playful contrast to the career updates she shared earlier in the interview.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has also been the subject of a companion podcast, where cast members have detailed behind-the-scenes elements of the series. In a separate episode, Wil Wheaton discussed how his real octopus tattoo became a magical weapon for his sorcerer character, offering additional insight into the show's shift from multicam comedy to single-camera fantasy storytelling.

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