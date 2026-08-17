Lara Spencer Rounds Up New D23 Movie And Series Announcements On GMA

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Lara Spencer used GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Pop News segment to run through a batch of new movie and series announcements that came out of D23, the entertainment convention known for previewing upcoming film and television projects. As is typical of the format, Spencer moved briskly through the headlines, giving viewers a quick digest of what was unveiled rather than an in-depth breakdown of any single title.

Pop News has become a recurring fixture on GMA, with Spencer delivering condensed versions of the day's buzziest entertainment stories in rapid succession. The segment does not typically linger on one topic, instead stringing together several items, from viral moments to industry news, into a single quick-hit roundup for morning viewers.

The D23 coverage fits that same pattern, offering audiences a snapshot of announcements without deep dives into plot details, casting specifics, or release timelines for the new projects. The segment kept its focus on delivering the headlines themselves, leaving further details for GMA's full digital coverage.

Pop News has recently featured a range of entertainment updates, including music, viral internet moments, and celebrity news, underscoring the segment's role as a fast-moving digest of what is generating buzz across film, television, and pop culture on any given day.

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