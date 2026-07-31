GMA Pop News Gives First Look at New FURIOUS Episode

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Lara Spencer offered viewers a first look at a new episode of FURIOUS during GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Pop News segment, giving audiences an early glimpse of the Hulu crime thriller.

FURIOUS follows a federal agent who goes rogue while pursuing a serial con artist and murderer. The series stars Emmy Rossum as the FBI agent leading the investigation, with Lola Petticrew also starring. Series creator Elizabeth Meriwether has previously appeared alongside the cast in television segments to discuss the pursuit at the center of the show.

The new episode preview follows a string of promotional clips Hulu has released to build anticipation for the series, including a scene teasing an unsettling sense of familiarity between the central agent and a character named Jinny. FURIOUS is currently streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Hulu has been steadily rolling out short-form clips from the series to keep audiences engaged with the unfolding storyline.

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