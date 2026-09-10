Harry Styles Reveals More Concert Dates Are Coming In 2027

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Harry Styles has more concert dates on the way in 2027, according to a report featured on GOOD MORNING AMERICA. The news came during the program's Pop News segment, where anchor Lara Spencer shares what she describes as the buzziest stories of the day.

The segment did not go into further detail beyond confirming that additional shows are planned for 2027, leaving specifics about venues, cities, or a full tour schedule still to be announced.

For now, the update gives fans a first indication that Styles intends to return to the stage in the coming years, with GOOD MORNING AMERICA framing the news as one of the notable items of the day alongside other entertainment headlines covered in the same Pop News rundown.

No additional details on dates, ticket information, or tour markets were shared during the segment, leaving fans to await a fuller announcement from Styles or his team.

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