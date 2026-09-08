Lakeshore Records Releases DANG! Soundtrack From the Netflix Series

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Lakeshore Records has released Dang! —Soundtrack from the Series digitally. The seven track album includes raucous themes by Leo Birenberg as well as irreverent songs by Matt Rogers, Al Roberts, Keith Harrison Dworkin and a striking cover of 'Yesterday Once More' by grentperez. The series, produced by Universal Television and Titmouse and starring Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu and Andrew Law, is streaming now on Netflix.

The album can be streamed at https://orcd.co/Dang.

Grentperez commented on his cover of 'Yesterday Once More': 'I really enjoyed singing 'Yesterday Once More,' for one it's my mum's favourite song, well one of them at least, so when I was presented with the opportunity, I took it in a heartbeat. It was fun, experimenting with different versions of the song, in a way a bit of a challenge when dealing with such a perfect, iconic track, so we had to tread 'tastefully' as to not take it too far away from the original. Luckily Vinny (18YOMAN) and I were on the same page which in return made the process incredibly enjoyable.'

Track List

01. Dang! Main Title Theme - Leo Birenberg

02. Come Inside Of Me (Worship Version) - Matt Rogers

03. Come Inside Of Me (Club Remix) - Matt Rogers

04. Rude – Al Roberts, Keith Harrison Dworkin

05. Yesterday Once More (Erhu Version) – Leo Birenberg

06. Yesterday Once More - grentperez

07. Dang! End Credit Theme - Leo Birenberg

About Dang!

Dang! follows a brother and sister duo whose fun, messy lives in New York City are interrupted when their worst nightmare comes true: their high-achieving older sister shows up and wants to hang out with them.

The series stars Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu and Andrew Law. Law created the show and serves as a co-showrunner alongside Matt Murray. The executive producing team includes Mike Schur, Alan Yang, David Miner and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio.

About grentperez

At 24, Australian singer/songwriter grentperez has mastered his own genre of pop music, charming audiences across the globe with sweetly crooned love songs that strike a brilliant balance of dreamy sincerity and lighthearted fun. Since first bursting onto the scene with his debut single 'Cherry Wine' — gold-certified in both the US and Australia — the Sydney-born musician has brought his magnetic live show to stages all over the world, drawing sold-out crowds on multiple headline tours across Australia, New Zealand, North America, Asia and Europe, as well as supporting the likes of Rex Orange County, Wallows, Laufey and Cavetown.

His 2025 debut album Backflips in a Restaurant hit No. 1 on the ARIA Australian Artist Albums chart and No. 3 overall and was nominated for Australian Album of the Year at the 2025 J Awards. Arriving a year on from his Emerging Songwriter of the Year win at the 2024 APRA Awards, it drew praise from NME for its 'succinct, lovesick pop songs delivered with carefree hooks and winking self-awareness.' 2026 sees grentperez return with the g00se EP, which he describes as 'a collection of music written during times when I felt like things were changing so fast, myself included, so some of these songs hold such warmth as I tried to escape within them.'

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Severance, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, Masters of the Universe, The Vampire Lestat, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.

For more information, visit www.lakeshorerecords.com.

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