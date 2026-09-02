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LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to Welcome Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington and More

Jon Bernthal, Stephanie Hsu and NBA stars Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby also join the guest lineup.

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LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to Welcome Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington and More

LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers has announced its guest lineup for the week of September 2 through September 9, featuring appearances from Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, Jon Bernthal, Stephanie Hsu and NBA stars Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, among others.

'Late Night With Seth Meyers' Listings: September 2 - September 9

Wednesday, September 2: Guests include Carmelo Anthony (Born Melo) and Ana Gasteyer (Schmigadoon!). (OAD 6/15/2026)

Thursday, September 3: Special guest Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks). Guests include Olivia Wilde (The Invite), Stephen Root (Widow's Bay), and Chef Ham El-Waylly. (OAD 6/16/2026)

Friday, September 4: Special guest OG Anunoby (New York Knicks). Guests include Kerry Washington (The Whoopi Monologues), and Alden Ehrenreich (Becky Shaw). (OAD 6/17/2026)

Monday, September 7: Guests include Anne Hathaway (The Odyssey) and Alan Ritchson (Motor City). (OAD 7/13/2026)

Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Molly Shannon (The Hawk) and Jake Johnson (The Dink). (OAD 7/14/2026)

Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Jon Bernthal (The Odyssey; Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Stephanie Hsu (The Rocky Horror Show). (OAD 7/15/2026)

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