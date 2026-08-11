DANG! Official Trailer to Debut Ahead of Netflix Series Launch

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Netflix has released the official trailer for DANG!, a new comedy series starring Stephanie Hsu and Poppy Liu. The series follows a brother and sister duo in New York City whose lives are thrown into chaos when their high-achieving older sister arrives wanting to spend time with them. New images from the series were also released alongside the trailer.

DANG! is set to launch on September 8, 2026.

Production Details

SHOWRUNNERS / EPs: Andrew Law and Matt Murray

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Mike Schur, Alan Yang, David Miner for 3Arts Entertainment and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio of Titmouse

PRODUCTION STUDIO: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

ANIMATION STUDIO: Titmouse

CAST: Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu and Andrew Law

EPISODES: 8 episodes x 30 mins

DANG! was created by Andrew Law, who serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Matt Murray. Mike Schur, Alan Yang, and David Miner are also among the executive producers, with 3Arts Entertainment attached to the project.

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