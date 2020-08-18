LUXIII Pictures Announces Release Of Rom Com IN OTHER WORDS & Three-film Deal With Grandave Capital

Grandave Capital has struck a three-film finance deal with independent production company LuxIII Pictures

Financier Grandave Capital has struck a three-film finance deal with Patrick Perez Vidauri and Cristina Nava's independent production company LuxIII Pictures. The production company also announced the release of their romantic comedy In Other Words.

Viva Pictures acquired U.S. distribution rights to In Other Words. The film will be released On Digital and On Demand on September 8th and will air on HBO Latino on February 2021. "In these strange times, we are proud to team with Viva Pictures, SNL Legend Chris Kattan and up-and-coming Latinx stars to bring our hilarious border-crossing romantic comedy that's fun for the whole family to living rooms everywhere" said Vidauri.

Patrick Perez Vidauri (Lola's Love Shack) and Cristina Nava (Lola's Love Shack) are an award-winning team of film and television creators. In Other Words, was directed by Patrick Perez Vidauri from a script written by Cristina Nava. The movie stars Bryan McClure (Mindhunter), Edy Ganem (Devious Maids), Natasha Esca (Narcos: México) and Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live). Described as a cross between Like Water for Chocolate and Sideways, this romantic comedy was inspired by the wine country in Baja California's Valle de Guadalupe. A tech geek (Bryan McClure) lands an investor (Chris Kattan) for his matchmaking app. But when his app matches him with a beautiful girl (Natasha Esca) who doesn't speak English, he travels with his buddies (Joe Nunez and Rishi Arya) to wine country in Baja California, México to prove his algorithm isn't screwy. Victor Elizalde, President of Viva, negotiated the deal with Tamara Nagahiro of Grandave International, subsidiary of Grandave Capital. In Other Words, was produced by Cristina Nava and Patrick Perez Vidauri with Stanley Preschutti of Grandave Capital, Paul Poste and Ruben Islas of Grandave Capital serving as executive producers. Grandave will also finance and sell LuxIII feature Like. Share. Kill, which will be helmed by Vidauri who wrote the script with Nava.

The film is currently casting.

To view the trailer for In Other Words CLICK HERE.

