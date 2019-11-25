LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Returns to WE tv on January 3

WE tv announced today that the new season of the hit spinoff series, "Love After Lockup: LIFE AFTER Lockup" is set to premiere on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 9:00pm ET/PT. Throughout the ten episodes, seven fan-favorite couples from "Love After Lockup" will encounter more twists, turns and shocking moments than ever before. Will these seven couples stay linked or will the cuffs come off?

This season's couples include:

Marcelino & Brittany (Las Vegas, NV): Brittany's mom makes the move to Vegas for support as Brittany is expecting baby number 3. However, they've never truly confronted the issues about Brittany's past. Will living in such close quarters reopen old wounds that run deep?

Megan & Michael & Sarah (Fort Worth, TX/Flint, MI/Rochester, NY): Megan and Sarah continue to struggle on whether to forgive and forget Michael. Is the forever playboy harboring yet another huge secret that could cause serious repercussions and complications with Megan and Sarah?

Andrea & Lamar (Los Angeles, CA): While Andrea and Lamar are living separately, Andrea reveals a huge secret that could change everything. Can their relationship survive the distance?

Clint & Tracie (Hobbs, NM): Will Clint stand by his wife? Or will he live up to his declaration "to leave Tracie once and for all if she gets locked up again?"

Cheryl & Josh (Pueblo, CO): Cheryl decides to move to Colorado with Josh to keep their love alive, but will Josh be able to maintain his parole restrictions and keep himself out of the slammer?

Lacey & John & Shane (Virginia Beach, VI): Shane reveals a major secret he's been keeping from Lacey, while Lacey has a secret of her own that could jeopardize everything. Meanwhile, John won't give up on his love for Lacey.

Angela & Tony (Grenada, MS): Tony is released for the second time, but will he put his bad boy ways behind him once and for all?

WE tv has seen viewership growth in year-over-year ratings for 2019, powered by its original series, delivering double-digit increases among women 25-54 in Nielsen Live+3 ratings. WE tv's breakaway reality success "Love After Lockup" has been a surefire hit with audiences from the very beginning, as 2018's fastest-growing new cable reality show among women 25-54. The second season of "Love After Lockup" continued its incredible ratings growth by more than doubling its audience and ending its second season with the finale as the #1 cable program in primetime on Friday night among women 18-49 and 25-54.

