LOOKING FOR ALASKA Soundtrack is Now Available

Milan Records, an imprint of Sony Music Masterworks, today releases LOOKING FOR ALASKA (MUSIC FROM THE Hulu SERIES) - available everywhere now. The album includes music from Hulu's newest original limited series, produced by Josh Schwartz (The O.C., Gossip Girl) and based on John Green's bestselling novel. Set in 2005, the series features music specific to the early 2000s era, carefully curated by Schwartz and music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas (The O.C., The Twilight Series) as a sonic companion to the show's coming-of-age narrative.

The nostalgia-inducing repertoire includes much-loved tracks from Bloc Party, The Strokes, José González, Rilo Kiley, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah and Modest Mouse, as well as newly recorded covers of the era's biggest hits by contemporary, up-and-coming artists Bailen, BEGINNERS, Fleurie, Kat Cunning, Mating Ritual, Miya Folick and Young Summer.

"Building this soundtrack with Alex Patsavas and Stephanie Savage has been one of the most fun and fulfilling parts of Looking for Alaska," says show creator and executive producer Josh Schwartz. "Hearing these songs again was like visiting with old friends -- and they only get better with time! We're also really grateful to the artists who performed original covers and brought their own unique take and creativity to these iconic songs."

"Looking for Alaska is such a beautiful, yet timeless coming-of-age story," adds music supervisor ALEXANDRA PATSAVAS. "The mix of songs in the show speaks to that timelessness by combining original artists from the era (The Strokes and Modest Mouse) with current versions of the era's best (Death Cab For Cutie ) by some of the most important new artists of 2019."

Streaming exclusively on Hulu now, Looking for Alaska is an 8-episode limited series based on the John Green novel of the same name. It centers around teenager Miles "Pudge" Halter (Charlie Plummer), as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth) and finds a group of loyal friends. But after an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his close friends attempt to make sense of what they've been through.

The series stars Charlie Plummer, Kristine Froseth, Denny Love, Jay Lee, Landry Bender, Sofia Vassilieva, Uriah Shelton, and Jordan Connor. Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Timothy Simons (Veep) also star.

Created for television by Josh Schwartz, the series comes from Paramount Television and Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's Fake Empire. Savage and Schwartz will serve as executive producers. Alongside Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters, John Green, and Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill. Fake Empire exec Lis Rowinski will co-executive produce. Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna, Legion) directs the first episode.

LOOKING FOR ALASKA (MUSIC FROM THE Hulu SERIES)

TRACKLISTING -

1. So Here We Are - Bloc Party

2. I Will Follow You Into The Dark - Miya Folick (Death Cab For Cutie cover)

3. Ask Me Anything - The Strokes

4. To Be Alone With You - Fleurie (Sufjan Stevens cover)

5. Crosses - José González

6. Orange Sky - Kat Cunning (Alexi Murdoch Cover)

7. Macarena - BEGINNERS (Los Del Rio Bayside Boys Remix Cover)

8. With Arms Outstretched - Rilo Kiley

9. Salvation - Bailen (Black Rebel Motorcycle Club cover)

10. The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth - Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

11. Take Me Out - Young Summer (Franz Ferdinand cover)

12. An Honest Mistake - Mating Ritual (feat. Lizzy Land) (The Bravery cover)

13. The World at Large - Modest Mouse

14. Looking for Alaska Score Suite - Siddhartha Khosla





