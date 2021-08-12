LONG ISLAND MEDIUM: IN MEMORY OF 9/11 Set to Premiere Sept. 9 on TLC

In THE 20 years that have passed since the world changed forever on September 11, 2001, the friends and families of the nearly 3,000 victims have sought understanding and closure. In the new special LONG ISLAND MEDIUM: IN MEMORY OF 9/11, Theresa Caputo visits the sites of the horrific attacks and meets with families of the departed to deliver messages of healing and heroism from the spirits of their loved ones. The special premieres on September 9 at 10:00pm ET/PT and will stream concurrently on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service.

In LONG ISLAND MEDIUM: IN MEMORY OF 9/11, Theresa will use her gift to bring peace to those most personally impacted by the attacks by meeting with them in the shadow of the World Trade Center, steps from the Pentagon, and at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Some of the people for whom Theresa will give readings to include:

The daughter of a flight attendant who let the world know there were terrorists aboard her flight

The sister of the captain of NYC's Ladder 3, who also lost a second brother to 9/11-related illness years later

The daughter of the "Dust Lady" who was the subject of a much-circulated photo from the day of the attacks

A woman who lost her dad because he was chaperoning a student on the flight that crashed into the Pentagon

Two daughters of a woman killed while working for the military inside of the Pentagon

The families of some of the passengers who were lost in Flight 93

LONG ISLAND MEDIUM: IN MEMORY OF 9/11 is produced by Magilla Entertainment.