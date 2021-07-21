LMGI Hollywood Location Scouts Panel Returns to Comic-Con International

For the 9th consecutive year, the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) has been invited to participate in San Diego Comic-Con International, presenting its LMGI: Hollywood Location Scouts Panel as part of the Comic-Con@Home virtual experience programming. The panel video stream will premiere on July 25, 2021, 12:00 pm (GMT-07:00) Pacific Time (US & Canada).



Moderated by LMGI President and Location Manager John Rakich (Shadowhunters, American Gods), the LMGI: Hollywood Location Scouts panelists include Evan Chan (Supernatural, Legion), Saisie Jang (Ant-Man & The Wasp, Hulk), Tisha Jefferson (Mare of Easttown, Straight Outta Compton), Emma Jane Richards (Pennyworth, Fighting With My Family), and Dodd Vickers (Sharp Objects, Den Of Thieves).



Location scouts found Middle Earth in New Zealand, Skull Island in Vietnam, Hogwarts in England, and Wakanda in South Africa. Working alongside directors and production designers, location scouts are the visual artists who bring forth every place that you see on the screen. These six location scouts, members of the Location Managers Guild International, will discuss the creative and logistical aspects of their jobs and relate some exciting anecdotes.



The panel will be hosted on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon and will be promoted through the Comic-Con International Facebook: www.facebook.com/comiccon/;

Instagram @Comic_Con, Facebook/Comicon, and Twitter @Comic_Con, as well as the hashtags #ComicConAtHome #ComicConAtHome2021.