LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Teams Up With Guinness World Records to Present 'Record Breaker Week,' Sept. 9 – 13

Daytime's No. 1 entertainment talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is teaming up with Guinness World Records for a full week of extraordinary record-breaking attempts Sept. 9-13, with the return of the always fun and unpredictable "Record Breaker Week."

"Live"'s relationship with Guinness World Records spans decades, and the excitement continues this year with another big lineup:

Monday, Sept. 9 - Extreme pogo stick athlete DALTON BRUCE SMITH will soar to new heights as he takes a shot at his own record title for Most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 - "Live" hopes to dance its way into history by scoring the record title for Most ballet dancers en pointe simultaneously. Joining hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for the spectacular event will be principal dancers from American Ballet Theatre JAMES WHITESIDE and ISABELLA BOYLSTON, New York City Ballet principal dancers TILER PECK and LAUREN LOVETTE, and hundreds of ballet enthusiasts. The current record stands at 245.

Wednesday, Sept. 11 - Rocky the dog will try to hop over his older brother's record title for Most double dutch style skips by a dog in one minute. The current record is 128.

Thursday, Sept. 12 - Kelly, Ryan and "Cake Boss" BUDDY VALASTRO will face off in an attempt to top Buddy's current record title for Most cupcakes iced/frosted in one minute. The number to beat is 20.

Friday, Sept. 13 - "Record Breaker Week" wraps up with two very entertaining record title attempts. HGTV's Scott Brothers - JONATHAN and DREW SCOTT - will try to surpass the record title of 19 for Most underpants pulled on in one minute (team of two), and Science BOB will lead a riveting experiment as he tries to secure a new record title for Largest object drop inertia experiment.

"Record Breaker Week" celebrates the launch of Guinness World Records 2020. The latest edition features the record-breaking achievements of Kelly and Ryan, Executive Producer Michael Gelman and the "Live" franchise.





