RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Grows Week to Week Across All Key Measures
During the week of June 17, 2019, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" posted gains over the prior week in Households (+5% - 2.1 rating vs. 2.0 rating), Total Viewers (+4% - 2.722 million vs. 2.624 million) and Women 25-54 (+13% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" also grew over the year-ago week (w/o 6/18/18) in Households (+5%) and Total Viewers (+3%) and held even among Women 25-54.
? "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the week's No. 1 Syndicated talk show with Women 25-54, tied with "Dr. Phil."
? "Live with Kelly and Ryan" topped the 3 rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" for the 25 th week in a row (and in every single week of 2019) in both Homes (+11% - 2.1 rating vs. 1.9 rating) and Viewers (+8% - 2.722 million vs. 2.511 million), for the 19 th week running among Women 25- 54 (+29% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.7 rating) and for the 16 th consecutive week with Adults 25-54 (+17% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web ( KellyandRyan.com ), Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).
Image courtesy of ABC